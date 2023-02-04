Cal Poly tax clinic offers top ten tax tips

Cal Poly's tax clinics are offering tax tips to help maximize your return and avoid trouble.

As W2 forms arrive, this is a good time to think about ways to maximize your tax refund or minimize your burden. With that in mind, staff from Cal Poly’s two tax clinics offer their top ten tax tips:

1. Be aware of identity theft attempts.

Identity thieves thrive on tax season. Ignore texts, phone calls, or emails claiming to be from the IRS. The agency will only communicate with you via mail.

2. File for free.

Every year, people spend hundreds of dollars to have a tax preparer do their returns. Yet, even paid professionals can make mistakes. If you want to file yourself, MyFreeTaxes.org offers free filing with virtual help for incomes $66,000 or less. There are also VITA clinics nationwide that can assist those with incomes under $60,000 for free.

3. Double and triple-check your return for mistakes.

The most common reasons for e-file rejections are simple mistakes, such as name misspellings or errors with ZIP codes and Social Security numbers.

4. Bring all your 2022 tax documents.

If someone is assisting you, make sure you have all the needed documents, including W2s, 1099s, business/income expenses, childcare expenses, educator expenses for teachers, donations, and more. Check your prior year’s return to help remember.

5. Report self-employment if your net earnings were $400 or more.

This especially impacts college students, who often work gig economy jobs, such as driving for Uber or walking dogs through the Rover app.

6. If you sold a home, be aware of capital gains taxes.

You can sell your primary residence and be exempt from capital gains taxes on the first $250,000 if you are single and $500,000 if you are filing jointly. That exemption is allowable only once every two years.

7. Claim a Working from Home (WFH) deduction – if it applies.

Many more Americans are working from home since the pandemic. But you can only claim the WFH deduction if you own a business or have self-employment income, such as freelancers and gig workers. (If you get a W2, then you can’t take these deductions, even if you work from home.) Deductions can include utilities, insurance, mortgage/rent, and even depreciation.

8. Be aware of the Dec. 31 cutoff.

If you paid expenses before Dec. 31, 2022, they can be deducted from the 2022 tax return. That includes property taxes, medical bills, and charitable contributions. If you are looking to file as “married filing jointly,” make sure the marriage happened before Dec. 31, 2022. Likewise, if you are recently divorced and planning to file as “single” or “head of household,” make sure the divorce decree was filed before Dec. 31, 2022.

9. Be aware of 401(k) withdrawals.

While contributing to a retirement account can save you tax money, remember that early withdrawals or defaulted 401(k) loans will result in an additional 10 percent income tax.

10. Know who is eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credits.

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) can help low- to moderate-income earners, especially those with children. Yet low-income taxpayers who claimed it were 5 1/2 times more likely to get audited than anyone else. If you claim a child here, the child must have lived with you for more than half the tax year. And if you are married, you can’t claim the EITC using the single filing status.

The Cal Poly Volunteer Tax Assistance Program offers free tax help to qualifying taxpayers with $60,000 or less of gross income while the Low-Income Tax Clinic helps low-income residents involved in tax controversies year-round.