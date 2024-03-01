Cal Poly to build new student success center following entrepreneurs' $20M donations

Cal Poly announced Thursday that they are building a new Lynda and Stewart Resnick Student Success Center.

The center is named after philanthropists and entrepreneurs Lynda and Steward Resnick, co-founders of The Wonderful Company, who donated $20 million to the University.

According to the press release, the center will feature a professional development center, programs that support first-generation students, and student diversity and belonging cultural centers.

"The Lynda and Stewart Resnick Student Success Center provides that home to the students once they are here," Jeffrey Armstrong, President of Cal Poly, said.

The Resnicks also created the "College Success Scholar Program" which provides scholarships for more than 80 Cal Poly Students from the Central Valley.