Cal Poly to hold seventh annual Social Justice Teach-In

Over 40 talks and workshops centered around social justice and equity will be offered during Cal Poly’s seventh annual Social Justice Teach-In on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Hosted by the College of Liberal Arts and the Office of University Diversity and Inclusion, the Teach-In features presentations by students, staff, faculty, and community leaders, whose diverse voices will share their expertise in a multitude of fields, working to create a just society for all.

All events are open to the public, and attendees can register for sessions on a wide range of topics. Five presentation tracks are focused on specific topics to help attendees identify sessions that best match their interests.

The Teach-In will culminate in a keynote session from Claude M. Steele titled “Stereotype Threat and Identity Threat: The Science of a Diverse Community” from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Steele is a social psychologist and a professor of psychology at Stanford University. He is best known for his work on stereotype threat and its application to racial and ethnic minority student academic performance, including his popular book, “Whistling Vivaldi: How Stereotypes Affect Us and What We Can Do."

To learn more about the sessions and to register, please click here.

And several of Cal Poly’s student music ensembles will perform traditional and contemporary chamber music at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, in Spanos Theatre on campus.

“A Night of Chamber Music” will feature student performers from a variety of majors. All are involved in at least one of the department’s large, premier ensembles, which include Cal Poly’s Arab Music Ensemble, Choirs, Symphony, University Jazz Bands, Wind Orchestra, and Wind Ensemble.

For more information, call the music department at 805-756-2406 or visit online.