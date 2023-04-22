Cal Poly to host first 'Out of the Darkness' suicide prevention walk

The first San Luis Obispo Out of the Darkness Campus Walk will be held this month at Cal Poly.

It's one of hundreds of events being held across the United States in which community members walk to promote suicide prevention.

The walk is being hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo Behavioral Health, and Cuesta Community College. It's scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29 on the Cal Poly campus.

Those participating in the walk will be supporting AFSP’s education, research, and survivor support plans, and they'll have the chance to join and connect with others who are walking in memory of someone or for their own mental health journey.

“This year we want people to join us in walking to create a world without suicide,” said AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia. “By walking you are helping us make progress through research, advocacy, education and support to those affected by suicide. And you are improving our understanding of mental health, and how to be there for each other when someone is struggling.”

The event is free and open to all ages.

For more information about AFSP and to register for the event, visit afsp.org/SLO .

If you or someone you know is struggling, there are resources available. Call or text the Central Coast Hotline at 1-800-783-0607.

You can dial 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline or text "Hello" to 741-741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.