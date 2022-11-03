Cal Poly to host Latinx Center grand opening on November 10

Cal Poly will host a grand opening celebration of its new Latinx Center, named La CASA (Latinx/e Center for Academic Success and Achievement), on Thursday, November 10.

The university says they are thrilled to showcase the beauty and diversity within the Latinx communities on campus by celebrating the grand opening with cultural food and refreshments; mariachi music; and remarks from alumni, students and university leaders.

La CASA is the newest addition to Student Diversity and Belonging, a collective of campus resource centers within Student Affairs that aim to provide a home away from home for underrepresented students at Cal Poly.

For more information about Student Diversity and Belonging, click here.

Cal Poly officials say La CASA will offer Latinx students the opportunity to gather and build community while exploring their cultures, histories and traditions.

The grand opening will be at Baker Lawn outside the science building where the center is located. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.