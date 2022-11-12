Watch Now
Cal Poly to Host Timber Sports Competition

Cal Poly
Cal Poly Logging Team members compete in the double bucking event.
Posted at 5:00 PM, Nov 11, 2022
The Cal Poly Logging Team is hosting the annual collegiate logging competition from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, on Cal Poly's campus at the Logging Unit off Stenner Creek Road.

The Cal Poly Logging Team is an intercollegiate team of students involved in traditional forestry field skills.

Collegiate teams across California and Arizona, including Humboldt State University, UC Berkeley and Northern Arizona University, will compete at the all-day Cal Conclave.

Competitors will compete in various events, including tree climbing, power saw, single and double buck with cross-cut saws, obstacle poles and choker setting.

Cal Poly asks attendees to park at the Cal Poly Center for Wine and Viticulture H-1 parking lot off Mount Bishop Road.

Shuttles will run between the competition grounds and the parking area throughout the day.

