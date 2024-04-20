Watch Now
Cal Poly Tomato Spectacular doubles offerings with 5000+ plants for sale

Cal Poly Tomato Spectacular Plant Sale
This photo was taken by KSBY Daybreak Meteorologist Vivian Rennie
Cal Poly Tomato Spectacular Plant Sale
Posted at 12:42 PM, Apr 20, 2024
Eager horticulturalists lined up for hours Saturday morning to get their hands on some of the 5000 tomato plants up for sale at the Cal Poly Tomato Spectacular!

Organizers told us that this year was much more popular than years past. Some attendees even arriving three hours before the gates opened to get some of the 100 varieties up for sale.

This yearly sale is run by Cal Poly students of all disciplines and for this years sale grew double the plants from years past and specializing on varieties that will do well in our coastal climate.

