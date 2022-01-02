Cal Poly wins award for Rose Parade float

The 133rd annual Rose Parade went ahead as scheduled today in Pasadena, despite a new surge of COVID-19 infections.

Cal Poly won the animation award with its float titled “Stargrazers”.

The float is based on the nursery rhyme "Hey Diddle Diddle".

The float was made in partnership with Cal poly Pomona.

The float also featured a tribute to John Madden, who passed away on December 28, 2021.

According to Cal Poly, the last time the team won this award was in 1984.

Actor and television host Levar Burton served as the grand marshal to this year's parade, which was themed "Dream, Achieve, Believe".

This year's director trophy for most outstanding artistic design and use of floral and non-floral materials went to Mutual of Omaha's "Wild Kingdom" float.

The sweepstakes trophy winner for most beautiful entry is UPS with its "Rise, Shine, and Read" float.

