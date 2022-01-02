Watch
Cal Poly wins award for Rose Parade float

Michael Owen Baker/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, a 2020 Rose Parade float is seen at the start of the route at the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. The Rose Parade and Rose Bowl college football game between Ohio State and Utah were set to go forward on New Year's Day despite surging cases of COVID-19, which forced the cancelation of the 2021 parade. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker, File)
Posted at 7:11 PM, Jan 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-01 22:20:15-05

The 133rd annual Rose Parade went ahead as scheduled today in Pasadena, despite a new surge of COVID-19 infections.

Cal Poly won the animation award with its float titled “Stargrazers”.

The float is based on the nursery rhyme "Hey Diddle Diddle".

The float was made in partnership with Cal poly Pomona.

The float also featured a tribute to John Madden, who passed away on December 28, 2021.

According to Cal Poly, the last time the team won this award was in 1984.

Actor and television host Levar Burton served as the grand marshal to this year's parade, which was themed "Dream, Achieve, Believe".

This year's director trophy for most outstanding artistic design and use of floral and non-floral materials went to Mutual of Omaha's "Wild Kingdom" float.

The sweepstakes trophy winner for most beautiful entry is UPS with its "Rise, Shine, and Read" float.

