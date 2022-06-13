Cal Poly wraps up a weekend of graduation ceremonies

It was another big day of celebrations at Cal Poly since the university held its other half of graduation ceremonies.

The focus on Sunday June 12, 2022 was for those students graduating from the colleges of business, science and mathematics, and liberal arts.

“I think my favorite memory was just all the friends I made, my fraternity and helping out with the football team,” reflected Cal Poly graduate Cobe Barbar. “Love the sporting events and all the memories I made here.”

In all, there were about 5,500 students who graduated this weekend.