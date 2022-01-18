Cal Poly's annual Bach Week set to be in person this month

The Cal Poly Music Department will present its annual Bach Week in person.

The event will take place Tuesday through Saturday, Jan. 18-22, with presentations and performances on campus and at the First Presbyterian Church in San Luis Obispo.

Bach Week will feature a range of events, including an organ concert paired with an Akademie lecture, a chamber concert featuring vocal and instrumental guest artists performing on period instruments, two master classes, and a finale concert of vocal and instrumental works with a pre-concert lecture.

To view dates and ticket prices, visit the Bach Week website.