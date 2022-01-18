Watch
Cal Poly's annual Bach Week set to be in person this month

Posted at 7:51 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 22:51:39-05

The Cal Poly Music Department will present its annual Bach Week in person.

The event will take place Tuesday through Saturday, Jan. 18-22, with presentations and performances on campus and at the First Presbyterian Church in San Luis Obispo.

Bach Week will feature a range of events, including an organ concert paired with an Akademie lecture, a chamber concert featuring vocal and instrumental guest artists performing on period instruments, two master classes, and a finale concert of vocal and instrumental works with a pre-concert lecture.

To view dates and ticket prices, visit the Bach Week website.

