Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cal Poly's annual poinsettia sale kicked off on Saturday

cal poly poinsettia sale 12-3-21.jpg
KSBY
The poinsettias, which students raise from small plants, are placed on sale each year during the holiday season at the Poly Plant Shop. The sale kicked off at 11 a.m. on Friday.
cal poly poinsettia sale 12-3-21.jpg
Posted at 4:23 PM, Dec 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-03 19:23:49-05

Cal Poly kicked off its annual poinsettia sale on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Shoppers picked up the holiday plants from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Poly Plant Shop.

Students who work in the plant sciences department's greenhouses have been growing the poinsettias since July.

Prices range from $10 to $100.

"We move them around constantly, making sure they're getting the right amount sunlight, making sure they're being water, tie them up," said Cal Poly student Alison Synder. We really put in as much effort as you can for these plants and they turn out gorgeous. It's like, I didn't think I was going to buy any, but I've already bought like three. like, they're just so pretty."

In addition to the poinsettias, the holiday plant sale will also feature student-made wreaths, succulents, ornaments, and other gifts.

If you missed Saturday's sale another one is taking place on December 11th.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png