Cal Poly's annual poinsettia sale kicked off on Saturday

Cal Poly kicked off its annual poinsettia sale on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Shoppers picked up the holiday plants from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Poly Plant Shop.

Students who work in the plant sciences department's greenhouses have been growing the poinsettias since July.

Prices range from $10 to $100.

"We move them around constantly, making sure they're getting the right amount sunlight, making sure they're being water, tie them up," said Cal Poly student Alison Synder. We really put in as much effort as you can for these plants and they turn out gorgeous. It's like, I didn't think I was going to buy any, but I've already bought like three. like, they're just so pretty."

In addition to the poinsettias, the holiday plant sale will also feature student-made wreaths, succulents, ornaments, and other gifts.

If you missed Saturday's sale another one is taking place on December 11th.