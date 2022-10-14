Cal Poly’s annual Student Leadership Institute Event features Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg

David Hogg, a Parkland shooting survivor and co-founder of March for Our Lives, will serve as the keynote speaker at Cal Poly’s annual Student Leadership Institute, slated for Friday, October 14 in the multi-activity center on campus.

Themed “Amplify the Voices of All Leaders,” the Student Leadership Institute is a one-day leadership conference focused on empowering students by providing educational experiences that support and challenge them to build and apply leadership skills to effect social change. The event aims to provide an open and free opportunity for all Cal Poly students to engage in leadership development opportunities and learn from and with their peers.

Hogg was a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, when a teen gunman opened fire and killed 17 students and school staff members on Feb. 14, 2018. The tragedy prompted Hogg to co-found March for Our Lives, a youth-led movement dedicated to promoting civic engagement, education and direct action by youth to eliminate gun violence.

As part of the event, Hogg will participate in a moderated student interview and a meet-and-greet session, followed by his keynote address and Q&A with guests.