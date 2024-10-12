Cal Poly's Los Lecheros Dairy Club supports local foodbanks through Milk Drive

On Friday, Cal Poly's Los Lecheros Dairy Club hosted a Milk Drive in support of two local food banks.

The event was part of this year's Intercollegiate Give-A-Gallon challenge, which is organized annually by the California Milk Advisory Board.

Community members could visit the Cal Poly Creamery drive-thru on Friday and donate money to purchase gallons of milk, which will eventually go to the SLO Food Bank and the Cal Poly Food Pantry.

"I grew up on a family dairy farm, so I always had a glass of milk at my dinner table. I never really understood that a lot of people didn't," Los Lecheros Dairy Club Secretary Morgan Oliveira told KSBY. "So to be able to contribute to our community and know that we are helping out families in need is a great feeling, and I'm very, very grateful to have been a part of it."

The university's dairy club is competing with other California college campuses to see who can collect the most milk gallons.

If you missed Friday's drive-through, you can also donate on Oct. 25.