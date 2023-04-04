Cal Poly's new Plant Conservatory opens

The new Cal Poly Plant Conservatory has opened for operation this year.

The conservatory is a $5 million, 5,000 square-foot, multi-use botanical science facility with greenhouses, labs and offices.

It features living plants that grow in extreme weather conditions, including exotic and rare species, the conservatory’s greenhouses showcase three distinct growing environments: the warm tropics; a cloud forest; and desert climate.

In addition, there is dedicated space for experimental research for urban planning.

The facility has 2,500 square feet under greenhouse glass and an equal amount of outdoor space.

“The Plant Conservatory is the culmination of the work of generations of faculty, staff and students who have studied botany and the natural history of plants at Cal Poly,” said Dean Wendt, dean of the College of Science and Mathematics, in a press release. “This amazing new resource is a hub for learning, and it provides us a better opportunity to make meaningful contributions through research and conservation.”