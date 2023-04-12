Cal Poly's open house weekend: What to expect

Cal Poly's annual Open House events are beginning this week.

The showcase, hosted from April 13 through April 15, is put on to show new students, parents and supporters what it is like to be a Mustang.

The weekend will kick off on Thursday evening with "Campus Preview Night at Farmer's Market" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This event will give soon-to-be students a glimpse into life in downtown San Luis Obispo.

The weekly farmer's market which will feature booths from campus clubs and organizations.

Friday, known as "Admitted Students' Discovery Day," will start with a university welcome, where campus leaders and students will share their experiences at Cal Poly.

Events throughout the day will be tied to Cal Poly's "Learn by Doing" philosophy, with opportunities to attend sessions hosted by different colleges, interactive classroom activities and other events.

In the evening, students have the option to attend the "Friday Nite Invite," where they will be able to network and interact with current and prospective students.

Parents and supporters will be given the opportunity that evening to learn what to expect when their student begins attending Cal Poly at an infosession.

Saturday, the last day of open house, students, parents and supporters are encouraged to attend the Poly Royal Celebration.

The celebration will begin with the Poly Royal Parade and continue with an all-day Campus Showcase that will feature over 200 clubs and organizations, Dexter Stage and more special events.

To register, RSVP, and see a full schedule of events, click here.