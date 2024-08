Cal Poly's senior management team is undergoing some changes.

Dr. Keith Humphrey has announced that he will be stepping away from his role as vice president of Student Affairs.

Humphrey has held the position for nearly 12 years.

He will be transitioning to a new role dedicated to supporting Cal Poly's potential merge with Cal Maritime.

University officials say they are beginning the search for a replacement.

In the interim, Cindy Villa will be leading the Student Affairs team.