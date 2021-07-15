Cal Trans District 5 awards scholarships to college-bound students

Two college-bound seniors have received scholarships from Caltrans District 5.

The $750 scholarships are going to two students, Jasmine Bueno and Malik Rahim, who are pursuing careers in transportation. Both will be studying at Cal Poly.

Bueno is pursuing a degree in Aeronautical Engineering, and Rahim is pursuing an Environmental Engineering degree.

Caltrans says that this year's scholarship winners were selected from high school seniors in District 5 who applied. Caltrans District 5 includes Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Santa Cruz and Sen Benito Counties.

"Our employees are delighted to support these college scholarships," Julia Bolger, Deputy District Director for Administration, said. "We know that these students will be well prepared to one day play diverse roles in transportation."

The scholarships were funded in part by the sale of food items in the Caltrans District 5 Headquarters cafeteria. They were also funded by an ongoing partnership with the California Transportation Foundation.