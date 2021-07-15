Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cal Trans District 5 awards scholarships to college-bound students

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
Caltrans says the scholarship program chooses from competitive applications of high school seniors who live in District 5.
Caltrans
Posted at 2:50 PM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 17:58:03-04

Two college-bound seniors have received scholarships from Caltrans District 5.

The $750 scholarships are going to two students, Jasmine Bueno and Malik Rahim, who are pursuing careers in transportation. Both will be studying at Cal Poly.

Bueno is pursuing a degree in Aeronautical Engineering, and Rahim is pursuing an Environmental Engineering degree.

Caltrans says that this year's scholarship winners were selected from high school seniors in District 5 who applied. Caltrans District 5 includes Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Santa Cruz and Sen Benito Counties.

"Our employees are delighted to support these college scholarships," Julia Bolger, Deputy District Director for Administration, said. "We know that these students will be well prepared to one day play diverse roles in transportation."

The scholarships were funded in part by the sale of food items in the Caltrans District 5 Headquarters cafeteria. They were also funded by an ongoing partnership with the California Transportation Foundation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today