Firefighters extinguish hay bale fire on Cal Poly's campus

On Thursday morning at around 7:16 CAL FIRE SLO and SLO County Fire responded to a small commercial fire on Cal Poly's campus.

Some hay bales inside a 5000 square foot barn began smoldering at the 3000 block of Stenner Road in San Luis Obispo.

Some smoke was visible at the time of the fire.

Firefighters contained the fire to the hay bales about 15 minutes after it was reported and it did not spread to the barn or other structures.

Firefighters remained on the scene for about one hour after the fire was first reported.

The cause is unknown at this time.