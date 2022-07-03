The California Art Council has announced a $9,000 grant award to the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art.

The grant award is part of the council's Impact Projects program in its first round of funding for 2022.

The California Arts Council gave more than 1,100 grants supporting nonprofit organizations and units of government throughout the state.

The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art will present an exhibition examining the often negative effects of “fast fashion.”

Leann Standish, the Executive Director of the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art stated, “According to a July 2020 report by the Princeton Student Climate Initiative, the fashion industry consumes one tenth of all the water used industrially to run factories and clean products,” said Standish. “Our project, curated by Courtney Davis, will explore the social, environmental, and economic impacts of fast fashion.”

The exhibition will be held on December 2 and run through February 27, 2023, in the museum’s Arne Nybak Gallery.