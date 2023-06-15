California awards $199 million to help homeless population move into housing

The state of California awarded $199 million to help 7,300 people move out of encampments and into housing, the office of Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday.

The funding will be distributed to 22 communities, including San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

San Luis Obispo County has been awarded $13.4 million to serve 200 people from an encampment in a flood and fire danger zone. Whereas Santa Barbara County received $6 million to support 250 individuals from encampments along state rights of way and waterways.

This is the third and the largest round of grants distributed through the Encampment Resolution Fund, officials said.

"We’re doubling down on our investment to ensure that thousands of individuals in communities up and down the state move out of encampments and into housing where they can get the services and help they need," Governor Newsom said in a statement. "It’s not enough to simply clean up encampments, my Administration will continue to work with local leaders and community members as they serve their unhoused neighbors and remove dangerous and unsightly encampments throughout California.”

In total, officials said the Administration proposed to provide $750 million to support 10,000 individuals living on the streets without shelter.

So far, $295 million have been distributed to at least 26 communities.