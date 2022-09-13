California Coast Arthritis Bike Classic to move through the Central Coast

The California Coast Arthritis Bike Classic will move through San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties from Tuesday to Friday, Caltrans officials said.

The annual bike tour is limited to 250 riders to raise funds for the Arthritis Foundation. The tour covers 525 miles over 8 days, according to the foundation's website. Cyclists began the tour in San Francisco last Saturday and are expected to reach Los Angeles by Sept 17.

Cyclists are expected to use parts of the state highway system in the following locations during the daytime hours:



Sept 13: Big Sur to Cambria

The cyclists will travel south through Big Sur along Highway 1 passing Ragged Point and San Simeon before reaching Cambria.

Sept 14: Cambria to Oceano

The cyclists will travel along Highway 1 through Cayucos and Morro Bay and Pismo Beach before arriving in Oceano.

Sept 15: Oceano to Buellton

The cyclists will continue their ride along Highway 1 before traveling along Highway 166 West. The riders will return to Highway 1 before crossing over US 101 in Orcutt. They will also cross Highway 154 in Los Olivos before riding along Ballard Canyon Road to Highway 246 before ending their day in Buellton.

Sept 16: Buellton to Ventura

The riders will leave Solvang along Highway 246 before taking US 101 through Santa Barbara into Ventura.



For more information about the bike tour, click here.