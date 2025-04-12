California Coastal Commission fines Sable Offshore Corp. $18 million

At the California Coastal Commission hearing on Thursday, commissioners voted to fine Sable Offshore Corp. $18 million for extensive and unpermitted work to restore its off-shore pipeline.

This fine is one of the largest penalties in agency history.

The Commission also voted to levy a cease-and-desist order that will remain in effect until Sable obtains approvals for both past and future activities related to its onshore and offshore pipelines.

Environmental and climate advocates are applauding the Commission’s vote, while Sable Vice president Steve Rusch said in a statement: “The Commission and Sable disagree regarding whether Coastal Act authorization exists for the work and whether the Commission has the authority to order our maintenance and repair work to stop.”

