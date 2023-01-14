California COVID-19 community testing sites to close, including three in SLO County

The COVID-19 community testing sites in Grover Beach, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo will close at the end of the day on Jan. 20 along with many others across California following the loss of state funding according to San Luis Obispo County health officials.

These no-cost community testing sites have been funded by the California Department of Public Health, with operational support provided by local agencies. Local officials want to share other testing and treatment options available to those in our community.

Free rapid home tests are available from the U.S. government. Health insurance plans (including employer plans, Medi-Cal, and plans through Covered California) are required to cover or reimburse the cost of eight rapid tests per month for each person on your plan.

Many healthcare providers in San Luis Obispo County now also offer COVID-19 testing. SLO County residents who need support accessing rapid tests or PCR testing may contact the Public Health Department online or at 805-781-5500.

For those who test positive with a home test and do not have health insurance or can’t reach their regular healthcare provider within 24 hours, free COVID-19 telehealth appointments are available online or by phone, with treatment prescribed at no cost if indicated.

San Luis Obispo County health officials say the treatment of COVID-19 remains a high priority. Health officials strongly encourage residents to take advantage of this convenient free resource.

For updates on COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19. Public health phone support is available at (805) 781-5500 from Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.