California DOJ arrests suspected ghost gun manufacturer in San Luis Obispo

A San Luis Obispo man is facing multiple felony firearm charges as the result of an investigation by the California Department of Justice (DOJ).

The man, whose name has not been released, was arrested on October 3 when special agents from the DOJ's Bureau of Firearms served a search warrant at his home.

According to the DOJ, investigators found 16 unregistered assault weapons, five unserialized ghost gun AK-style machine guns, 45 AK-style unserialized ghost gun machine gun kits with several stamped “Made in Russia,” two silencers, one unregistered .50 caliber BMG rifle, 420 large-capacity magazines, and approximately 150 rounds of ammunition.

Authorities say the suspect was using cut-up machine gun parts ordered from Russia to make illegal ghost guns.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a silencer, possession of a machine gun, importing large capacity magazines, possession of a .50 BMG Rifle, possession of an assault weapon, and manufacture of an assault weapon.

The California Department of Justice is prosecuting the case.