California draws 15 winners of $50,000 vaccine prizes, one is on the Central Coast

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom took a turn as gameshow host as the state drew the first 15 winners of $50,000 prizes for getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Newsom and two others drew the winners from a lottery machine Friday. It's the first in a series of drawings, culminating in 10 grand prizes of $1.5 million each on June 15.

That's the day when the state expects to drop almost all coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses and gatherings.

The state will contact winners and give them 96 hours to claim their prizes. Winners Friday came from Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Santa Clara, San Francisco, Alameda, San Luis Obispo and Mendocino counties.