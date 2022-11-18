California fully recovers all jobs lost to the pandemic-induced recession

In October, California fully recovered all jobs lost during the pandemic-induced recession by adding more than 56,000 jobs.

The state lost 2,758,900 jobs during the recession and has recovered 101.1% of those jobs.

According to a press release from Gov. Gavin Newsom's press office, the state is now 30,800 jobs above the pre-pandemic total of February 2020.

Eight out of 11 job sectors added jobs – education and health services had the largest gain, followed by professional and business services, and leisure and hospitality.

California marked the thirteenth consecutive month of job growth in October and accounted for more than 20% of the nation’s new jobs.

The state outpaced the nation in year-over job growth.