California governor, legislative leaders reach deal that could put most kids back in classrooms by the end of March

Posted at 8:54 AM, Mar 01, 2021
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders have reached an agreement aimed at getting most public school children back in classrooms by the end of March.

Under the deal announced Monday, school districts could receive up to $6.6 billion if they reopen classrooms by March 31.

Two state officials familiar with the plan said schools to get the money must return to in-person instruction at least through second grade.

Districts with coronavirus case numbers at low enough levels must return to in-person instruction for all elementary school grades, plus one grade each in middle and high school.

The officials spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

