California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services to feature earthquake simulator at Cal Poly

California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services will host an earthquake simulator at Dexter Lawn on Cal Poly's campus on Monday, October 17.

The earthquake simulator will be in operation for the public between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.

This was scheduled in anticipation of the Great California ShakeOut on October 20. The hope of the demonstration is to give people a real-life sense of what an earthquake feels like and why earthquake preparedness is important.

This earthquake simulator provides users the opportunity to experience earthquakes ranging from 3.0 to 7.0 magnitudes.

Officials say they hope this experience encourages Californians to be prepared for an earthquake, and learn about "Earthquake Warning California" and the state’s earthquake early warning resources, including the MyShake app.

"Early Earthquake Warning" is the country’s first publicly available, statewide warning system that provides California residents crucial seconds to take cover before shaking is felt.

To receive earthquake warnings, individuals and family members can download the free MyShake app.

California is the first state in the nation to offer free, cutting-edge technology designed to alert Californians before shaking begins through the Earthquake Warning California system.