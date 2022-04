The California Highway Patrol is investing a head-on traffic collision on Highway 154, half a mile northwest of Los Olivos.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say four people sustained injuries, with one being flown to Cottage Hospital with major injuries.

The three others were transported to Cottage Hospital by ground.

Traffic was shut down on Foxen Canyon Road and the highway remains closed for investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.