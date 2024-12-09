Watch Now
California Highway Patrol kicks off 'CHiPs for Kids' toy drive for the holiday season

California Highway Patrol kicked off its annual toy drive, 'CHiPs for Kids' over the weekend and just in time for the holiday season.

Community members can now drop off sweaters, as well as toys and dolls. The drive is collecting donations for children ages 0-12 and for teenagers.

"We have been doing this every year for approximately 30 years," says Angelia Molinar, CHP's Public Information Officer. "What keeps me doing this every year? I love to see the look on the kid's face when they get to pick whatever toy they want from all the toys that have been donated. They really appreciate it."

All toys stay in San Luis Obispo County. Drop off locations can be found at Walmart stores in Arroyo Grande, Santa Maria and Paso Robles. Donations can also be dropped off at the CHP office at 675 California Blvd in San Luis Obispo.

