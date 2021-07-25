California Highway Patrol Officer airlifted after crashing patrol vehicle near Santa Margarita

A California Highway Patrol Officer was injured after reportedly crashing his patrol vehicle near Santa Margarita.

According to CHP officials, the officer was responding to hit and run crash report near an address on Park Hill Rd. just south of Stagecoach Canyon Rd. just before 9 a.m. on Saturday.

While driving at 55 MPH, the officer looked at his mobile computer screen to verify the address when he drifted slightly toward the right and veered off the roadway, according to an official report.

Authorities said the officer then drove over an oak tree root which caused him to lose control of the vehicle and crash into the large oak tree.

Due to his injuries, the officer was airlifted by a CHP helicopter to the Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

According to officials, the officer was treated for his injuries and has been released back to full duty.

It is unclear the extent of his injuries.