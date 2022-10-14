California invests nearly $3 billion for transportation improvements

The California Transportation Commission this week allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state.

The allocation includes more than $452 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and more than $123 million in funding from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

“This allocation – which includes a significant federal investment – allows Caltrans and our local partners to continue building the equitable, sustainable, and safe transportation system on which future generations will depend,” said Caltrans director Tony Tavares, in a press release.

A $3.6 million project was approved this week to improve safety in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties at various locations.

A $34.5 million was also approved this week to replace the San Jose Creek Bridge on State Route 217 near Goleta in Santa Barbara County to meet current standards and provide shoulders for disabled vehicles, maintenance workers, pedestrians and bicycles.

These locations include Routes 1, 41, 46, 101 and 135. The work will consist of constructing rumble strips and installing new stripe high visibility striping and markings. Caltrans officials say this project will reduce the number and severity of collisions.

For more information about these road projects, you can visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov