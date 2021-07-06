California Mid-State Fair announces last call for summer jobs

Anyone hoping to work at the California Mid-State Fair should get their applications in soon.

The fair says that applications for summer positions are due by Thursday, July 8. The temporary summer work includes jobs in Admissions, Event Staff, Maintenance and Administration.

Additionally, the “Friends of the Fair” program is looking for volunteers this summer. Volunteers will help organize and implement this year’s fair.

Applications can be found online.

The California Mid-State Fair runs July 21 through Aug. 1, and this year it celebrates its 75 year anniversary. This summer will mark the Mid-State Fair’s comeback after pandemic restrictions cancelled last year’s plans.

The fair will be held at the Paso Robles Event Center, at 2198 Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles.