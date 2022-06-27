California Mid-State Fair announces tractor pull and freestyle motocross show

The California Mid-State Fair has announced a tractor pull and freestyle motocross event on July 31 at the Main Grandstand Arena at 7 p.m.

According to a press release, this year's show will feature freestyle motocross, multiple tractor pull events, specialty acts such as a parachute flag drop and a pre-show pit party. The event will also include the Entertainer of the PBR Velocity Tour, Matt Merritt, and truck rider Maddison McDonald.

Tickets are on sale now. Adult tickets (Ages 13 and older) are selling for $25 and child tickets (Ages 3-12) are selling for $15. Ticket prices will increase to $25 on the day of the show. To purchase, click here.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair will be held at the Paso Robles Event Center from July 20-31 with the theme "Full Steam Ahead!"