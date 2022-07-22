California Mid-State Fair awards Cattleman, Cattlewoman of the Year

Thursday was Cattlemen and Farmers Day at the California Mid-State Fair.

During the day, the Mid-State Fair paid tribute to Central Coast cattlemen and cattlewomen and celebrated the accomplishments of the industrial arts program.

Paul Tognazzini was awarded with Cattleman of the Year. Sarah Kramer won Cattlewoman of the Year.

"I was very surprised, the lady that called to let me know was so excited and I was just shocked because so many women before me have gotten this honor and it's a privilege to be amongst them," said Kramer.

Tom Bordonaro was recognized as the Agriculturist of the Year.

