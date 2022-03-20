California Mid-State Fair Board announces new CEO

The California Mid-State Fair has a new CEO.

Colleen Bojorquez was officially named to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the California Mid-State Fair and Paso Robles Event Center this week.

Bojorquez has been working as interim CEO since the departure of the previous CEO in 2020.

She has a long history with the Paso Robles Event Center. She started working there as a ticket operator in 1992.

Since then, Bojorquez has received her bachelors and masters degrees and worked in many other roles at the event center. During much of that time, she was a business assistant, working with past CEOs and the board of directors, and overseeing staff, special projects and funding.

In her role as CEO, Bojorquez will be responsible for overseeing the California Mid-State Fair, other events and facility rentals, and the infrastructure of the Paso Robles Event Center.