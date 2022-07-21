California Mid-State Fair kicks off 12-day run

The California Mid-State Fair kicked off on Wednesday, July 20, at the Paso Robles Event Center.

The fair will continue through Sunday, July 31.

The theme of this year's fair is "Full Steam Ahead" as it returns to normal operations after two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

Fair organizers expect anywhere from 300,000 to 400,000 people to attend the fair this year.

There is a full line-up of concerts scheduled starting with Journey on opening night.

