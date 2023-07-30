California Mid State Fair overview

It's too soon to know for sure, but attendance at the California Mid State Fair is happening up to end on a high note.

"We have seen tremendous crowds, the first 10 days and we have two days left. We expect big crowds tonight and Sunday," Tom Keffury, California Mid State Fair spokesman, said.

Keffury says although the official numbers will not be in until next week, early indicators are pointing toward a successful year.

“Concert ticket sales have been very very strong and are a key indicator of overall attendance. last year. Attendance was great. First time in a couple years full force is back again this year, so it might become payable to last year, might be a little bit up,” Keffury said.

A diverse selection of musical acts from Pitbull and Styx to Tim Mcgraw likely contributed to the fair’s success.

"Country, of course we’ve had rock, but we’ve also had to enact the Christian act. Of course, we’ve had a Hispanic act and rap and R&B.It’s just been a great lineup this year, and we’ve seen all of the acts supported by the community,” Keffury said.

The Luke Bryan concert brought in some big crowds as well.

“It was a sold out show with 15,000 people in their arena. It was a big big night for us,” Keffury said.

The country concert helped propel food and drink sales to a new high.

“Luke was our busiest day,” one food vendor, Mark Davis, said.

The Pitbull show was the second busiest day at the fair so far.

“We definitely saw an uptick in crowd activity after 10 o’clock, when the concerts let out,” Keffury said.

Some vendors believe this season's food and drink sales will surpass last year.

"Sales have been going up, so we’re kind of on a climb now," Davis continues.

Some say that their business took a hit this time around because of the high temperatures.

"Sales were a little bit down, not too much but we went down from last year,” one food vendor, Marina Mendoza, said.

“This weekend with the rodeo and monster trucks I hope we can get busy too,” Mendoza continued.

Some say that the fair has been a great way to interact with community members.

“We walk around and show our support to different organizations at the fair and it’s great. It’s super fun. We love interacting with people,”Natlie Boyd, mid state fair princess 2nd runner up, said.

Tonight is the country rodeo finals and the truck event will be tomorrow evening.