California Mid-State Fair prepares for return to Paso Robles

The California Mid-State Fair is returning for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

As of Saturday morning, the carnival was all set up and vendors were moving in. Event organizers for the Mid-State Fair have been preparing for its return with many changes along the way.

“Obviously this year, with COVID issues, we’ve prepared probably 27 times for the fair going through the different color-coded stages and what we would need to do,” said fair spokesperson Tom Keffury.

Now, the 2021 Mid-State fair is back with the “Can’t wait to see you!” theme.

“Even though, I’m not going to be out at the fair. I’ll just see people and that’ll be just great,” said Dippin’ Dots cashier Lauren Athey.

Set for July 21 through August 1, you can expect carnival rides, vendors and live performances, something that the Paso Robles community wasn’t able to have last year due to the pandemic.

“Our fair was canceled, unfortunately. It was pretty devastating to our community, certainly the staff here,” Keffury said.

Local vendors say their staff is ready to go.

Big Bubba’s manager Carlos Farias said, “All the employees, we’re ready to go back to work.”

Keffury says they know that the fair can get crowded, so this year all the activities are spread out to make people feel more comfortable.

The COVID-19 rules for the Mid-State Fair are aligned with that of county and state guidelines.

“Vaccinations are not required. Masks are not required. Social distancing is not required. We are asking people to use common sense and use their own good judgement,” Keffury said.

Safety will continue to be the event center’s priority. Carnival rides will be inspected on a daily basis.

“They have done a great job and have gone to great lengths to ensure that the rides always are safe,” Keffury said.

Locals say they’re most excited about the live performances at the fair. Some of the artists lined up are Bret Michales, Little Big Town and even Jason Derulo.

Keffury said, “We want to see moms and dads and kids and put smiles on peoples' face. And we’re very, very excited to make that happen starting next week.”

Admission tickets for the Mid-State Fair are on sale on midstatefair.com and the day of at the box office.

