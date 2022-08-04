California Mid-State Fair reports 40% increase in guest attendance

The 76th annual California Mid-State Fair returned to Paso Robles for 12 days of fun.

The fair had its usual attractions of 4-H and FFA exhibitors, carnival rides, exhibits, food and live music. There was also a new dance area called "La Cantina."

California Mid-State Fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez said the fair staff feels they accomplished their goal of bringing back a 100% normal fair.

According to press release from the Mid-State Fair, total overall attendance topped 310,000 - although that is an unofficial count. The fair said this was a 42.5% increase over last year's modified fair. The official ticket sales will likely take several weeks to calculate.

Concerts in the Chumash Main Grandstand brought in 89,000 guests attending musical performances. This year, the biggest attractions were a sold-out Kane Brown concert, Santana, Old Dominion, Dan+Shay, Darius Rucker, Journey, Los Tigres del Norte and John Fogerty.

The press release shows revenue from the 2022 livestock auctions raised $2,469,341 on 731 animals. Of that, $667,250 came from the Replacement Heifer Sale and $1,802,091 came from the Junior Livestock Auction. The fair said auction totals will increase after Aug. 8 because of add-ons.

The Mid-State Fair said the carnival rides generated almost $1,600,000 in total revenue, which is a 16% increase from 2021.

As for concessions, more than 50 food and beverage vendors reported gross revenues of just over $3 million.

The press release said the fair also received support from businesses and individuals in the form of corporate sponsorship. Over 90 total sponsors gave more than $1.2 million in cash and donations.

The California Mid-State Fair said the 2023 fair will occur on July 19 to the 30.