California moves closer to budget deal as deadline looms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders are moving closer to approving a final operating budget.

Lawmakers on Friday filed a massive bill that represents broad agreement between Newsom, Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon.

Much of the spending had been previously announced, including rebates for most taxpaying adults and money to put 4-year-olds in kindergarten.

But some important details remain unfinished. The bill sets aside billions of dollars for combating wildfires and the drought, but with no specifics on how to spend that money.

Also, lawmakers are still negotiating details on raises for child care workers.