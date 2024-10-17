Californians to take part in Great ShakeOut Thursday morning

Community members in Santa Barbara County are participating in what the Governor's Office of Emergency Services is calling "the world's largest earthquake preparedness drill" on Thursday.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors announced that it will recognize the Great ShakeOut, which is slated to take place at 10:17 a.m.

Officials say the day marks an opportunity for all community members to ensure their personal preparedness in the face of earthquakes.

Santa Barbara County is echoing the slogan from Earthquake Country Alliance, which tells residents to "Drop, Cover, and Hold On" or "Lock (wheels), Cover, and Hold on" for individuals using wheelchairs.

The county's Office of Emergency Management recommends that people utilize advanced warning technologies, including the California Earthquake Early Warning System, the MyShake App, Android Earthquake Alerts, iPhone Earthquake Alerts, and ReadySBC Alerts.