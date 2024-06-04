Caltrans announces lane closures on Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo for paving project

Caltrans has announced three days of lane closures on Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo starting on June 4 at 8:30 a.m.

The closures are part of a paving project to improve road conditions.

The closures are as follows:



The northbound #2 (right) lane closure on Highway 1 from Murray Avenue to Foothill Boulevard will take place Tuesday, June 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The southbound #2 (right) lane closure on Highway 1 from Murray Avenue to Foothill Boulevard will take place Wednesday, June 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The southbound #1 (left) lane closure on Highway 1 from Hollister Road to the Camp SLO entrance/Sonoma Avenue will take place Thursday, June 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Caltrans advises drivers to remain conscious of message boards, flaggers, and highway workers while passing through the work zones.