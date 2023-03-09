Caltrans awards $225M for local roadway safety projects

Caltrans District 5 announced Thursday that it is awarding more than $225 million for local projects designed to reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries on city and county roads.

Funding is provided through the federal Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP).

Projects approved Thursday in Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties include:

$1.3 million in HSIP funds to install reflective backplates and larger signal heads on most of the signalized intersections in the city of Santa Maria except SR 135. The funding will also allow for adjustments to signal timing to increase pedestrian safety.

$586,000 in HSIP funds to upgrade 1,875 feet of existing guardrail in compliance with state and federal standards on South Higuera Street between Clover Ridge Lane and Octagon Way in San Luis Obispo and South El Pomar Road between Summit Road and Rancho Road in Templeton.

Caltrans approved projects for Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties as well.

Caltrans officials say it awards these grants every other year to cities, counties, and tribal governments.