Drivers may experience minor delays near the Cold Spring Bridge on Highway 154 over the next two years.

Crews have started a project, which will entail cleaning, painting and inspecting the bridge in Santa Barbara County.

Delays of up to 10 minutes are expected Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The $7 million project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023.