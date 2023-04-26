Caltrans breaks ground on Hwy 46/41 interchange project

Caltrans broke ground Tuesday on a project to construct a new interchange at the Highway 46/41 "Y" in northern San Luis Obispo County.

The project will also widen nearly four miles of Highway 46 to four lanes from west of Davis Road to west of Antelope Road.

Caltrans representatives were joined by local government and transportation leaders to celebrate the groundbreaking in a ceremony just off the highway in Cholame.

According to Caltrans, the project is designed to improve traffic safety by increasing areas for passing, better accommodating existing truck traffic, minimizing crashes, and reducing existing and future peak-hour congestion.

This follows a project that has widened Highway 46 in multiple phases starting in Paso Robles. Eventually, the highway will be a four-lane divided expressway from Highway 101 in Paso Robles to Interstate 5 in Kern County.

The $148 million project is expected to take three years to complete.