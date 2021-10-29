Watch
Caltrans completes Trout Creek Bridge Project along Hwy 58

Caltrans
Caltrans officials say the bridge project, which began in May 2021, was completed in October.
Posted at 3:44 PM, Oct 29, 2021
The Trout Creek Bridge along Hwy 58 in San Luis Obispo County has been successfully replaced, Caltrans officials announced.

Officials made the announcement on Thursday, Oct. 28. Crews began work on the project on May 20.

The bridge is located at the intersection of Hwy 58 and Pozo Rd. east of Santa Margarita. The replacement bridge is a steel reinforced structural concrete bridge.

The project included drainage improvements and habitat restoration, officials say.

The $7 million project was contracted to Souza Construction based in San Luis Obispo.

