Caltrans continues emergency repair work on Highway 1 near Rocky Creek Bridge

Caltrans is continuing emergency repairs on Highway 1 near the Rocky Creek Bridge.

Workers are focusing on an area 12 miles south of Carmel where a slip-out occurred on March 30.

From Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, crews will be at work from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Travelers should expect delays of up to 20 minutes, according to Caltrans.

Overnight work will be suspended for the following week.

Then, from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, there will be a full overnight closure of Highway 1 at Rocky Creek.

The road will be shut down from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Caltrans says that further updates will be provided should there be any changes made to this schedule.

Daytime repair work will take place in the Rocky Creek project area behind concrete barriers and should not result in any significant delays.

The northbound lane will be accessible to drivers; a temporary signal system is going to direct traffic.

All Big Sur businesses will remain open throughout the construction period.

