Caltrans District 5 announces job fair

Caltrans District 5 is having a job fair, which will take place this Wednesday Oct. 20 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m in San Luis Obispo.

The event will be held at the district 5 parking lot on 50 Higuera St.

Caltrans district 5 consist of central counties: San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito.

Attendees can apply for positions in person.

Current job openings include service assistant maintenance, highway maintenance worker, equipment operator, environmental planner and more.

Some benefits listed are 11 paid holidays, retirement programs, and job rotations.

They are encouraging those who are interested to drop by and talk with staff in person.

For more information visit jobs.ca.gov or contact Caroline Fiscalini through phone 805-549-3245/ or email caroline.fiscalini@dot.ca.gov