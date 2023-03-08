Caltrans District 5 reaches $1B in active construction projects

Caltrans District 5 has reached an historic milestone with 83 total projects worth more than $1 billion dollars in active construction to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout five counties including Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

Some current projects include:



$116 million to widen Hwy. 46 East from the Shandon Roadside Rest Area to west of the Jack Ranch Café in Cholame in San Luis Obispo County. This project will convert a two-lane divided highway into a four-lane expressway. It follows four completed phases from Paso Robles to Cholame with future plans to improve the Hwy. 46/41 intersection.

$96 million to construct the first ever carpool lanes in Santa Barbara County on Hwy. 101 through Carpinteria in Santa Barbara County. This recently completed segment is part of a five phase, $700 million congestion relief project. The Carpinteria portion includes new on and offramps, new bridges, new sound walls, and improved intersections for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Project funding sources include Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, the State Highway Operation and Protection Program and other state, federal, and local sources.

For a list of other projects currently in construction within District 5, click here.